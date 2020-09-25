See Max Ehrich's Cryptic Instagram Messages Following Demi Lovato Breakup

Sorry not sorry, this is one cryptic post.

Hours after news broke that Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich had called off their engagement, the Young and the Restless actor returned to Instagram with a message: "Jesus loves you." The picture's white background and plain black lettering were met with an even simpler caption, with the 29-year-old sharing a string of emojis that included a red heart, prayer hands and a dove.

He wasn't done yet, though. Max followed the eyebrow-raising post with another, however, this one could more easily be classified as cringey. In a selfie video, the soap star was seen getting his hair cut...and promoting his music. Alongside a white heart, he wrote, "fight4u."

For her part, Demi hasn't been shying away from social, either. Taking to Instagram Stories earlier in the day, she shared a mirror selfie and in on her gray t-shirt which read, "DOGS OVER PEOPLE." (Side note: She's not wrong.)