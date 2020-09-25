Queer Eye's Karamo Brown Reveals Why He and Fiancé Ian Jordan Ended Their Engagement

Happiness calls for tough decisions.

Karamo Brown, one of Queer Eye's "Fab Five," has revealed his decade-long romance with fiancé Ian Jordan is over. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, Sept. 25, Brown revealed they amicably split over the summer.

In May 2018, the reality TV star proposed at Jordan's surprise 40th birthday party. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak this summer, their pending nuptials were delayed, but Brown didn't let that stop the romance. He re-proposed as a birthday surprise in May 2020, but as he confirmed on the show, they ultimately decided to part ways.

"It was postponed because of the pandemic, but now it's postponed officially," Brown told resident DJ and Friday's fill-in host Stephen "tWitch" Boss. "My fiancé and I, we were together for 10 years and we broke up about three and a half months ago." He explained that during that time he realized they were so distracted by their careers and kids—23-year-old Jason Brown and 20-year-old Chris Brown—that other parts of their relationship were faltering.