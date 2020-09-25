Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant: Look Back at Her Fairy-Tale Romance With Jack Brooksbank

The Royal Family is about to get a little bigger.

Princess Eugenie is expecting her first child with Jack Brooksbank. The couple announced the happy news on Instagram Friday, Sept. 25.

"Jack and I are so excited for early 2021," the 30-year-old royal wrote on the social platform along with a baby emoji. She also posted a photo of the future parents holding a pair of baby bear slippers and another picture of them smiling from ear to ear.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news via the Royal Family's official Twitter account, as well. "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the tweet read. "The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

The announcement came almost two years after Eugenie and Jack tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. As royal admirers will recall, the bride wore a dress by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos for the big day along with the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara.