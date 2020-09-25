BREAKING

Gigi Hadid Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Zayn Malik
Gigi & Zayn's BabyE! People's Choice AwardsKristin CavallariPhotosVideos

Billie Lourd Is a Mom! See More Stars Who Kept Their Baby News a Total Secret

Actress Billie Lourd shocked fans when she announced the birth of her and fiancé Austen Rydell's newborn son, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.

By McKenna Aiello Sep 25, 2020 2:26 AMTags
BabiesPregnanciesCelebritiesBillie Lourd
Related: Billie Lourd Is Engaged to Austen Rydell

The Force is strong with this little one! 

On Sept. 24, Billie Lourd shocked fans when she announced the birth of her and fiancé Austen Rydell's newborn son, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell. The baby's moniker is a heartfelt tribute to the late, great Star Wars actress and Billie's mom, Carrie Fisher

Billie's uncle, Todd Fisher, told E! News exclusively, "I was very touched Billie chose to honor her mother by naming her son Kingston Fisher. It was very unexpected. Billie has been known as Billie Lourd her whole life. It is a very loving thing to give that homage back to Carrie."

The 28-year-old actress never publicly disclosed that she was expecting a baby, instead opting to experience her first pregnancy away from the spotlight.

She and Austen, who announced their engagement in June, rekindled their relationship back in 2017 after her split from Taylor Lautner

photos
Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd's Sweetest Mother-Daughter Moments

Keep scrolling to find out how famous moms and dads like Kylie Jenner, Eva Mendes and Enrique Iglesias kept their baby news under wraps:

Trending Stories

1

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Break Up 2 Months After Engagement

2

Jason Priestley Gives an Update on Shannen Doherty's Cancer Battle

3

Billie Lourd & More Stars Who Kept Their Baby News a Total Secret

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Billie Lourd

Unbeknownst to fans, the Scream Queens star gave birth to son Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell in September 2020. 

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

In July 2020, multiple outlets reported that the A-list couple welcomed their second baby boy. Even several months later, J.T. and Jessica have yet to publicly comment on the new addition to their fam.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Iggy Azalea

After quite some time away from the spotlight, in June 2020 the rapper revealed she had welcomed a son.

"I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize that I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world," Iggy told her fans. "I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words."

The Grosby Group / AKM-GSI
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden

"Happy New Year from the Maddens!" the couple shared in January 2020. "We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

Paul Archuleta/WireImage
Shay Mitchell

In June 2019, the Pretty Little Liars star surprised fans when she announced she was well into her pregnancy via an emotional YouTube video. "There are some things you want to just keep a secret until you feel ready," she shared. "This for me has been the hardest."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Tamron Hall

The daytime talk show host didn't announce her pregnancy until she was 32 weeks along. In April 2019, Tamron gave birth to a son named Moses

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Rashida Jones

The Angie Tribeca actress secretly gave birth to her first child in August 2018! She and her longtime beau, musician Ezra Koenig, named their son Isaiah Jones Koenig

YouTube
Kylie Jenner

After months (and months) of speculation that the E! reality star and boyfriend Travis Scott were expecting their first child together, Kylie finally announced the birth of Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018. She released an especially intimate, 11-minute video documenting her pregnancy journey behind closed doors. 

AKM-GSI
Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova

Fans were treated to the unexpected news that the Spanish singer and tennis champ had welcomed twins in December 2017. Named Nicholas and Lucy, the longtime low-key pair have since shared photos of their precious newborns. In February 2020, Anna quietly gave birth to a baby girl named Mary

Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.com
Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling

As the king and queen of stealth pregnancy, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have managed to keep the news of both of their daughters' births impressively under wraps.

As they rarely ever share details about their personal life to begin with, news of the actress' first pregnancy didn't break until she was already seven months along. As for the second pregnancy, reporters found out Mendes was expecting again less than two weeks before she gave birth—except, the world didn't find out she actually gave birth until the next month

WENN.com
Carey Mulligan

The Oscar nominee may have been able to keep her second pregnancy a complete surprise had photographers not snapped her outside of a restaurant in London with a noticeable baby bump, less than three months before giving birth

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Jessica Chastain

An impressive seven months had passed before news broke that the actress and her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, were officially proud parents to a baby girl, who they welcomed via surrogate in April 2018. 

Boba Fett / BACKGRID
Joseph Gordon Levitt

The actor and his wife Tasha McCauley became parents for the second time, less than two months after the couple unintentionally announced the pregnancy news with a casual stroll. McCauley's baby bump was center stage as paparazzi captured the couple, confirming another little one on the way for the pair. 

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
Alexis Bledel

News broke of the actress' first birth in May 2016, months after the star secretly welcomed a son in the fall. In fact, fans found out thanks to her Gilmore Girls co-star, Scott Patterson, who happened to unknowingly spill the beans to Glamour ahead of the upcoming Netflix revival of the WB series.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Zoe Saldana

The Guardians of the Galaxy star took fans entirely by surprise when she announced her and her husband Marco Perego had welcomed a third son, considering the two had not revealed beforehand that they were expecting again.

"Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen," the Star Trek actress announced online at the time. "We couldn't feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys... oh boy!"

Courtesy: Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu

The Elementary actress surprised fans when she shared a photo of her newborn son on social media back in August 2015. "Introducing the new little man in my life, my son Rockwell Lloyd Liu. In [love]," she captioned a shot of herself cradling her newborn baby. A rep for the actress later told E! News, "I can confirm that Lucy Liu is the proud mother of Rockwell Lloyd Liu, brought into the world via gestational carrier."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Cosmopolitan
Tyra Banks

After speaking publicly about her fertility struggles in previous years, the supermodel surprisingly announced in January 2016 that she had officially become a mom. "The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here. He's got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik's mouth and chin. As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world," she wrote on Instagram at the time. 

Trending Stories

1

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Break Up 2 Months After Engagement

2

Jason Priestley Gives an Update on Shannen Doherty's Cancer Battle

3

Billie Lourd & More Stars Who Kept Their Baby News a Total Secret

4

Lauren Conrad Reveals Why She Distanced Herself From The Hills

5

Kentucky Native George Clooney Reacts to Breonna Taylor Decision