Billie Lourd Is a Mom! See More Stars Who Kept Their Baby News a Total Secret

The Force is strong with this little one!

On Sept. 24, Billie Lourd shocked fans when she announced the birth of her and fiancé Austen Rydell's newborn son, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell. The baby's moniker is a heartfelt tribute to the late, great Star Wars actress and Billie's mom, Carrie Fisher.

Billie's uncle, Todd Fisher, told E! News exclusively, "I was very touched Billie chose to honor her mother by naming her son Kingston Fisher. It was very unexpected. Billie has been known as Billie Lourd her whole life. It is a very loving thing to give that homage back to Carrie."

The 28-year-old actress never publicly disclosed that she was expecting a baby, instead opting to experience her first pregnancy away from the spotlight.

She and Austen, who announced their engagement in June, rekindled their relationship back in 2017 after her split from Taylor Lautner.