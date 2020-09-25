Inside Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's Failed Engagement and Why She "Doesn't Trust Him"

Demi Lovato had good reason to call it quits with soap star Max Ehrich, multiple sources tell E! News exclusively.

According to a source, their romance "started going downhill" in the weeks before her fiancé traveled to Atlanta, GA. to film a new project. The source reveals, "They were arguing a lot and Demi didn't want him to go without her."

E! News reported in mid-September that the star traveled to Atlanta to be close to him while he worked, but the source shares, "There has been a lot of tension and Demi left him to get a clear head."

In addition to their arguments, the source says the singer realized "she didn't know who Max truly was and didn't think he had good intentions."

"There were many red flags she was ignoring and trying to turn a blind eye to," the insider explains, with a second source adding, "She doesn't trust him and thinks he's sketchy."