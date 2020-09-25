Dr. 90210 Preview: Dr. Kelly Killeen Meets a New Patient With "Gigantic Breasts"

Can Dr. Kelly Killeen and new patient Carlena agree on a breast size?

In this exclusive clip from Monday, Sept. 28's premiere of Dr. 90210, the breast specialist meets with a curvy new patient who wants a breast reduction. As Dr. Kelly explains in a confessional, Carlena's already large breasts "went through the roof when she became pregnant and gained weight."

To make matters worse, per the Dr. 90210 surgeon, Carlena is stuck in a "vicious cycle" where her breasts are too big for her to be able to exercise, but she needs to work out in order to decrease her breast size.

Thus, a breast reduction may be Carlena's best course of action.

"Ok, my friend, those are some gigantic breasts," Dr. Kelly remarks after examining Carlena. "Go ahead and put your gown back on, let's talk about surgery."

However, Carlena's "goal size" may surprise you.

The new patient states, "My goal size is to be back to an H."