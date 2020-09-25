20+ Holiday Beauty Gift Sets You'll Want to Give *and* Receive

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It may only be September, but the holiday beauty gift sets are officially out! Ulta and Sephora are helping you get ahead of the holiday shopping bustle with these releases, plus you can pick them up for yourself too to simply save some cash on your favorite products—holiday gift sets always offer a bargain.

Below, the most exciting 2020 holiday beauty gift sets we've seen containing skincare, haircare or make-up.