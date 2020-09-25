BREAKING

20+ Holiday Beauty Gift Sets You'll Want to Give *and* Receive

Holiday gift sets have arrived at Sephora and Ulta!

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 25, 2020 11:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It may only be September, but the holiday beauty gift sets are officially out! Ulta and Sephora are helping you get ahead of the holiday shopping bustle with these releases, plus you can pick them up for yourself too to simply save some cash on your favorite products—holiday gift sets always offer a bargain.

Below, the most exciting 2020 holiday beauty gift sets we've seen containing skincare, haircare or make-up.

Don't Miss Disney's Twice Upon a Year Sale: Save Up to 50% on New Markdowns!

Drunk Elephant Firmy The Day Kit

You've heard the buzz about Drunk Elephant skincare, and here's your chance to try it out at a discount. This morning routine set includes the C-Firma Day Serum, Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops, B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum, Protini Polypeptide Cream, Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense SPF 30 and a compact mirror.

$88
Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics BADgal To The Bone Face & Eye Holiday Value Set

If you've never tried Benefit's Hoola bronzer before, you're missing out. This affordable gift set includes a full size BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara, full size Hoola Matte Powder Bronzer and a mini The POREfessional Pore-Minimizing Face Primer. 

$30
Ulta

First Aid Beauty All That FAB

For an awesome skincare routine upgrade, pick up this set that includes an Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration, 60 Facial Radiance Pads, a Pure Skin Face Cleanser, Ultra Repair Lip Therapy and Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Eye Cream.

$49
Sephora

BareMinerals Four-Piece Fan Favorites Set

You getting a great deal on this four-piece fan favorite set including a Mineral Veil Finishing Powder, an All-Over Face Color Loose Bronzer in Warmth, a Loose Blush in Glee and a BarePro Longwear Lipstick in Hibiscus.

$15
Ulta

Kiehl's Since 1851 Kiehl's Greatest Hits Vault

Try out eight full size Kiehl's bestsellers with this set

$150
Sephora

Too Faced Enchanted Wonderland Makeup Set

This set of three make-up palettes in sweet holiday packaging also comes with a travel size Better Than Sex Mascara.

$49
Ulta

Sol de Janeiro Wild Extravaganza Set

Reminisce on summer with this set including a Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Brazilian Crush Hair & Body Fragrance Mist, Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel and Brazilian Kiss Cupuaçu Lip Butter.

$62
Sephora

Stila Kitten Bliss Eye & Lip Set

Fans of Stila's Kitten shade will love this trio including a full size eyeshadow in Kitten, Deluxe Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow in Kitten Karma and full-size Beauty Boss Lip Gloss in Kitten.

$32
Ulta

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Set: Holo'Daze Edition

Test out the Mini Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizers from Fenty Beauty with this set of four.

$36
Sephora

Sephora Favorites Makeup Must Haves

Want to try out a bunch of different brands? Then this set it perfect for you. It includes make-up must-haves from eight of Sephora's bestselling brands.

$48
Sephora

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Trio

We love these maracuja lip glosses from Tarte, and you'll receive three shades in this set. That means you're getting one for free!

$29
Ulta

Sephora Collection Wild Wishes Advent Calendar

There's nothing more fun than a beauty advent calendar. This one includes a Sephora-brand beauty must-have for each day.

$45
Sephora

Tarte Save, Share and Surprise Mascara Set

You're getting a great deal on this mascara three-pack. We like to split them up to gift to several friends. 

$35
Sephora

Amika New York Minute Hair Blow Dryer Brush Set

If you've been wanting to try out a hair blow-dryer brush, here's your chance, plus you're getting a Perk Up Dry Shampoo and The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray to finish your look. 

$99
Sephora

Drybar Mix & Mingle Interchangeable Styling Iron Kit

Get a bunch of different looks with this interchangeable styling iron. You're also getting some great hair products. 

$199
Sephora

Sephora Favorites Hair Holy Grails

Enjoy 12 bestselling hair products in this set of minis. It includes brands like Olaplex and Drybar. 

$40
Sephora

Tarte Warm Winter Wishes Eye Set

This eye and cheek palette also comes with a deluxe Tarteist Gel Liner and deluxe Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara.

$30
Ulta

Kérastase Blonde Absolu Discovery Set

This set for blondes includes a shampoo, conditioner and serum.

$49
Sephora

OUAI Get Your OUAI Set

This pretty, minimalistic set includes a Detox Shampoo, Leave In Conditioner and Super Dry Shampoo.

$38
Sephora

Tatcha Pure & Glowing Trio

This hydrating skincare trio includes The Rice Wash, The Dewy Skin Cream and The Silk Peony.

 

$72
Sephora

Fresh Rose Hydration Skincare Set

This festive set includes Fresh's rose skincare products. Lovers of rose scents rejoice!

$65
Sephora

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ Value Set

Pick your perfect shade of IT Cosmetics' CC+ Cream in this gift set that also includes a Miracle Water Micellar Cleanser, Secret Sauce Anti-Aging Moisturizer, Your Skin But Better Makeup Primer+ and Bye Bye Under Eye Brightening Eye Cream.

$40
Sephora

Up next, Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira is the model and muse for H&M's refined rebel collection. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

