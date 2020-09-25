Kate Hudson's Diet Plan Will Inspire Your Next Health Kick, and Yes Ice Cream Is Included

Ever wondered what Kate Hudson eats in a day to maintain her sculpted physique? Well, you're in luck.

In a new video with Harper's Bazaar, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star detailed what she eats and drinks starting with her first waking moments. And surprisingly, the actress' daily routine is relatively simple—and even includes a few indulgences.

As a Weight Watchers ambassador, Kate has credited the program with helping her get back in shape after giving birth to three kids.

And most recently, the actress relied on WW to stay grounded during the pandemic. In August, she exclusively told E! News, "I've always said that community is essential to wellness that's why Fabletics is a community, that's why I've partnered with WW, which has an amazing community of members who support each other. Your community—no matter who it is—can help you find balance! Don't expect yourself to be a super-human! It's just not possible."

As for her eating habits, Kate's go-to meal plan is below!