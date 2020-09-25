WTF Is Kris Jenner Doing in a Dog Suit on Keeping Up With the Kardashians?

If you can beat them, join them.

This was certainly Kris Jenner's mantra during Thursday, Sept. 24's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. We're, of course, referring to when the famed momager dressed up as a dalmatian in order to get boyfriend Corey Gamble's attention. More on that later…

At the beginning of the episode, Kris and Corey revealed that they adopted a precious pop, named Bridgette.

"We are now dog parents," Kris' longtime love shared in a confessional. "We got a rescue. I've never had a dog before, but we're doing it together. I'm happy about it—just long as Kris understands that she has to be a part of the take care of the dog team."

Yet, in her own confessional, Kris shared that she wasn't necessarily "a dog person," even though she adored Bridgette.

"Who knew how excited Corey would be? It's really cute," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch added. "He really loves Bridgette."