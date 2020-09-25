WTF Is Kris Jenner Doing in a Dog Suit on Keeping Up With the Kardashians?

If you can beat them, join them.
This was certainly Kris Jenner's mantra during Thursday, Sept. 24's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. We're, of course, referring to when the famed momager dressed up as a dalmatian in order to get boyfriend Corey Gamble's attention. More on that later…
At the beginning of the episode, Kris and Corey revealed that they adopted a precious pop, named Bridgette.
"We are now dog parents," Kris' longtime love shared in a confessional. "We got a rescue. I've never had a dog before, but we're doing it together. I'm happy about it—just long as Kris understands that she has to be a part of the take care of the dog team."
Yet, in her own confessional, Kris shared that she wasn't necessarily "a dog person," even though she adored Bridgette.
"Who knew how excited Corey would be? It's really cute," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch added. "He really loves Bridgette."
Clearly, the two weren't on the same page, especially when it came to training Bridgette. When Kris was MIA from Bridgette's lesson with a trainer, Corey found himself getting frustrated.
"I don't want to be a single parent," he quipped to the dog trainer. "She gotta come be a team."
Later on, Kris told the KUWTK cameras she felt "really bad" about bailing on Bridgette's lesson, but defended that she was "so busy" and "so exhausted."
After getting into a skirmish with Kris, Corey realized that he was on his own to raise Bridgette.
"So, it's looking like Kris is too busy to join," Corey lamented. "And it kind of leaves me as a single dad."
Thus, Corey decided to teach Kris a lesson by giving Bridgette all of his attention.
Corey definitely went all in with the plan. During a lunch outing with Kris, Corey doted on Bridgette, which included calling the dog his "daughter."
Once Corey rattled of the plans he intends to make for Bridgette, including a Palm Springs trip and a Lakers game, Kris asked: "Are you insane?"
The 39-year-old doubled down on his plan as he declared, "No one comes before Bridgette."
While out to lunch with best friend Faye Resnick, Kris hinted that she was jealous of the puppy.
A stunned Faye asked, "You're not jealous of this dog, are you?"
After taking a moment, Kris responded, "I don't know what's happening."
In order to knock some sense into her BFF, Faye reminded the mogul that "Bridgette is cute, but she's not Kris Jenner."
Thankfully, Faye's pep talk helped Kris realize she shouldn't be jealous of the dog.
"As much as I love Bridgette, I'm just so used to all of Corey's attention when we're together," Kris stated to the KUWTK camera. "But, Faye is probably right. It's really silly for me to be jealous of Bridgette."
Here's where Kris' dalmatian costume came in.
As Corey returned home with Bridgette, he found Kris dressed in the wacky get-up.
Kris said later on. "So, if you can't beat 'em, join 'em."
Understandably, Corey was both pleased and confused by Kris' costume.
"You're so cute," he remarked. "But what's going on?"
Kris responded, "Well, you're making me a little jealous with that dog. And I thought that the only way…you would pay attention to me is if I dressed up like a dog."
Appreciating the gesture, Corey explained to Kris that he's been teaching her a lesson.
"You brought this onto us," he expressed. "And I'm fully in, I just would like it if we could do it together."
In a confessional, Kris promised Corey that she'll "try to be better."
