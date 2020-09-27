Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

It's fall, y'all, so you know what that means? It's time for celebrities to change their hair.

Ah yes, is it truly a new season if stars don't feel the need to completely reinvent themselves by shaking up their look? In this week's roundup of celebrity transformations, one reality star decided to take dye her usually blonde 'do a warmer color perfect for Autumn. And the offspring of two A-listers decided she was feeling a little blue—in her hair, that is. Oh, and Ariel Winter debuted her...honestly, we've lost count at this point, but she once again surprised fans with her new look.

Plus, Wendy Williams revealed her weight loss after returning from her talk show's summer break and Macklemore unveiled what his hair really looks like and, trust us, you'll have the same love for it that we do.