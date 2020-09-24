Ashley Graham Makes a Fierce Return to the Runway 8 Months After Giving Birth

Ashley Graham can do it all. Pandemic or not, the new mom strutted her stuff on the runway at Fendi's fashion show during Milan Women's Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

For her big return to the runway, just eight months after giving birth, the model donned a black-and-white, wispy wrap dress and handbag for the spring/summer 2021 show.

She welcomed son Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin with husband Justin Ervin in January after 10 years of marriage together.

Graham gave a sneak peek at some of her "Backstage shenanigans" in Italy. In the behind-the-scenes Instagram clip, she wore a mask and said, "The show must go on" in reference to the coronavirus pandemic that has now affected three seasons of Milan Fashion Week.

Graham also proudly pumped milk backstage, saying, "Hair did, getting makeup done and pumping!"