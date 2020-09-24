Why Demi Lovato's Fans Think Her Relationship With Max Ehrich Is in Trouble

BREAKING

Demi Lovato's Fans Think Her Relationship With Max Ehrich Is in Trouble
Demi Lovato's fans are currently not so confident about her romance with fiancé Max Ehrich

Just two months since the couple got engaged, signs of possible trouble in paradise are raising eyebrows online. On Thursday, Sept. 24, several tweets emerged pointing out Demi's sister Dallas Lovato, friends Matthew Scott Montgomery and Max Lea and her makeup artist Jill Powell do not follow Ehrich on Instagram. 

Further fueling all the internet talk, the singer has not "liked" any of her fiancé's last eight Instagram posts, though she regularly "liked" his uploads in the past. 

The mounting speculation comes just over a week since the star reacted to years-old tweets Ehrich purportedly posted about Selena Gomez. One from 2010 allegedly read, "Hahaha selena gomez and demi are cute togueter [sic] but boy if you think demi is prettier…you're WRONG!" Fans also flagged alleged comments he has made on other pop stars' social media posts. 

Before long, Demi addressed the resurfaced tweets in a statement posted to her Instagram Story, writing, "It's really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other...If women have conflict that's between them NOT YOU."

Demi Lovato / Instagram

Following the social media controversy, a source told E! News the performer was "really upset" when his alleged posts surfaced on social media.

"She is head over heels for Max and doesn't want to be heartbroken," the source said. "She truly cares about Max and wants to think his intentions are genuine."

As for her inner circle, the source added, "People close to Demi have expressed that they are worried and are hesitant about Max."

