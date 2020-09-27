Princess EugenieDemi LovatoE! People's Choice AwardsGigi & Zayn's BabyPhotosVideos

All the Celeb Couples Who Broke Up in Quarantine

From Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler to Cardi B and Offset, these are the celebrity pairs that have broken up since social distancing orders were put into place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By Tierney Bricker Sep 27, 2020 12:00 PMTags
Celebrity Splits During QuarantineE! Illustration

Sometimes it's hard to social distance and go the distance.

Since stay-at-home orders were put into effect in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's been a trying time for everyone, including celebrity couples. So often used to being on sets, traveling and spending weeks apart due to work obligations, their connections were put to the test as they spent almost all of the time together, Just like the public, they were navigating this new normal. 

While some stars have started new romances since quarantine began—and several sets of divorced pairs actually ended up social distancing together, bringing the term "friendly exes" to an entirely new level—quite a number of couples have announced they were parting ways.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler were among the first to break the news of their split, while Cardi B most recently made headlines when she filed for divorce from Offset

And they're not alone as almost thirty other romances have come to an end—some after more almost two decades—in the last six months. 

2020 Celebrity Breakups

So break out the ice cream, put on your sad music of choice (Hi, Adele!) and prepare to pay respect to these celeb couples...

Instagram
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich

They were cool for the summer—and now they're completely cooled off for the fall.

Just two months after the actor proposed to the pop star with an estimated $1 million diamond ring, E! News learned that their engagement has been called off.  

An insider recently shared with us that Lovato's inner circle had expressed they were "worried" about Ehrich's intentions. The source added the "Skyscraper" singer then realized "she didn't know who Max truly was and didn't think he had good intentions." A second source said, "She doesn't trust him and she thinks he's shady."

The pair's short-lived love story began back in March when they started self-quarantining together at the former Disney star's L.A. home, with Ehrich proposing just three months later. But they endured an Internet scandal in early September when when the former Disney Channel star publicly reacted to her fiancé's past social media posts, in which he allegedly said Selena Gomez was "prettier" than her. 

MEGA
Cardi B and Offset

The "WAP" rapper opened up during an Instagram Live about her decision to file for divorce from the Migos group member after nearly three years together.

 "I just got tired of f--king arguing," she put it simply. "I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye."

The pair, who have a 2 year-old daughter, Kulture, have had their shares of ups and downs, but Cardi explained why things are different this time. 

"This time, I wasn't crying," she said, "Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s--t that ever happened before. It's not because the cheating."

Instagram
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

The Very Cavallari alum took to Instagram to announce she and the retired NFL quarterback had decided to divorce.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the reality TV personality's lengthy caption began. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

The two had been together for nearly a decade and share three kids: Camden Jack, 7, Jaxon Wyatt, 5, and Saylor James, 4.

And the Laguna Beach alum recently broke her silence about the split, telling People, "We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I've ever made."

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Rolla's
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

After a brief reconciliation in July, a source shared the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 22-year-old model broke up "for good" in August.

"They have been off and on for two months," the insider told E! News. "Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking."

As for why the twosome split? The source alleged that the couple's 15-year age difference may have played a role, explaining, "He's in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses."

Johns PKI/Splash News
Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy

In May, the fashion designer officially filed for divorce from the 51-year-old French banker, her husband of five years, a month after her initial attempt was thwarted due to the Coronavirus pandemic

In her emergency filing, the mogul claimed Sarkozy was trying to kick her out of their shared New York City apartment after terminating the lease without her knowledge.

"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well," she stated in the filing, according to Page Six.

"It's gotten very ugly between them," a source told E! News at the time of the couple, who first began dating in 2012. "She's done with the drama."

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers

The Call Me By Your Name star and his wife of ten years announced they were splitting up in July, issuing matching statements on their respective Instagram accounts. 

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents," stated the couple, who share daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3. "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

Since their split, Hammer, 34, has been spotted with Rumer Willis and Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, the ex-wife of Josh Lucas.

A source told E! News, "He isn't dating or in a relationship with anyone. He and his ex were together since his early 20's so he isn't looking for a relationship now."

TheImageDirect.com
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich

Following months of rumors, the Dancing With the Stars champ and the hockey pro announced they were separating after nearly three years of marriage.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the two said in a joint statement to People. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Prior to the couple's confirmation, a source had told E! News that they were not social distancing together and were spending "time apart and...doing their own thing."

But Hough and Laich may be close to rekindling their romance after they were spotted enjoying lunch, with an insider telling us they were "spending more time together" and reevaluating their future.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly

Two years after exchanging vows in a Tennessee wedding, the Golden Hour singer seemed to need space from her cowboy, the couple releasing a joint statement to announce their divorce.

"With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening," the couple stated. "We've made this painful decision together—a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn't work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives."

Kevin Winter/ACMA2013/Getty Images for ACM
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

The talk show host surprised fans when she filed for divorce from her husband after nearly seven years of marriage. Clarksonwho shares daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4, with the talent manager, cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce filing that even shocked the pair's inner circle.

"It came out of nowhere," one insider told E! News. "It's all so sad for the kids. They were always such a loving family. It never seemed like they had any issues."

The American Idol winner opened up about divorce in an honest interview with Sunday Today host Willie Geist, admitting, "I mean, it's no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster. Personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months."

She continued, "I've been talking to friends that have been through a divorce. I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved."

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale stars called it quits after three years of dating in May, though neither confirmed the news until Sprouse took to Instagram in August to reflect fondly on their on-and-off romance.

"What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love," he wrote. "I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter."

Prior to the breakup, a source had told E! News the pair were social distancing separately but were "still together."

"Their relationship is always up and down," the insider said at the time, "but they do talk every day and care very much about one another."

Kylie Gayer/E! News
Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen

After weeks of chatter, the former Bachelorette confirmed that she had ended her engagement to her final rose recipient during a September episode of her podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour.

"I know that there has been so much speculation and curiosity out there regarding where him and I stand," she told listeners, referencing the headlines and social media posts. In June, Kufrin told listeners they were "trying to work through" their relationship after Yrigoyen's controversial Instagram post in support of police amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

But the couple ultimately decided to go their separate ways, with Kufrin explaining, "After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn't something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn't based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else's opinions or comments. There's much more to it—to any relationship, there's a lot of layers."

Instagram
Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph

Bachelor fans were shocked when Randolph filed a motion for a restraining order against the former Bachelor out of concern for her safety in September, less than four months after they announced their decision to end their relationship. Underwood's alleged text messages were later revealed in the public filing, which accused him of "stalking" and "harassing" her after their breakup. (A judge later signed off on the temporary request.)

Cassie is really upset that she had to file a restraining order," a source told E!. "She didn't want it to come to this."

At the time of their separation, both parties promised to keep the more personal details about their decision to go separate ways private. However, the pair continued to exchange social media jabs, with Randolph accusing the former pro football player of attempting to "monetize" their failed relationship, a nod toward adding a new chapter his March memoir.

Instagram
Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller

They do say things happen in threes. Bachelor Nation experienced yet another split when the polarizing Bachelor finalist from Peter Weber's season confirmed in September she had parted ways with the former Bachelor five months after they were first spotted together.

Explaining they were just going in "separate" directions, Fuller explained on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast, "I am just living my best life...but I, like, respect him so much and I think he's an amazing man. I just think that right now, I'm in such a different place than he is."

Victoria continued, "I'm not moving to Iowa anytime soon so I just want to focus on me. It's been so much about other people this year that I just really want to hone in on what I want to accomplish and what I want to get out of this year."

Instagram / Nic Kerdiles
Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles

The Chrisley Knows Best star announced via Instagram that she and Kerdiles had officially called off their engagement in September.

"You've all been wondering...so here it is," Chrisley wrote. "Oh how I wish this smile was on my face and that infectious laugh was spewing out of my body right now...but sadly it's not. Nic and I have decided to call it quits."

Todd Chrisley's daughter described the three years she shared with the former pro hockey player as "some of the best years of my life," adding, "but I have to trust that God has a far greater purpose for my life...I believe that He will take this hardship and make something beautiful out of it."

BACKGRID
Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead

The HGTV star shocked fans on Instagram when she announced her separation from husband of less than two years.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the Flip or Flop host wrote to her followers in September. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

The couple welcomed their first child togetherHudson London, in September 2019. And Anstead had started appearing on her show, Christina on the Coast, but a source told People that the couple "started having conflicts" after their son's birth.

"Christina found it difficult to balance everything," the insider explained to the mag. "Their marriage was struggling." 

instagram
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson

Though they split after ten months of dating in in August, the "Wrecking Ball" singer said she can't stop and won't stop being friends with the Aussie singer. 

"Today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up, it was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it," she told fans during an Instagram Live. "But, for right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be."

As for what went wrong in their romance, a source told us they were just heading in different directions

"Nothing bad happened and they still respect each other," the insider explained. "Miley has expressed she wants to be single for awhile. Cody has taken more interest in partying and being around a lot of friends and Miley's not into that right now."

Instagram / Chloe Delevingne
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson

Nearly two years into their relationship—and one since they went public with their romance—the model and the Pretty Little Liars star called it quits in early May.

At the time, a source told E! News that a reconciliation was unlikely as they both "feel like it's over and it's better if they go their own ways."

Benson has since been photographed holding hands with rapper G-Eazy, the new couple sparking engagement rumors in August after she was spotted wearing a ring on a certain finger.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey

After separating months earlier, the couple of nearly two decades confirmed they were formally splitting and getting a divorce in July. 

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor and the Dirty Dancing star broke the news with matching brief, but emotional, messages posted to their Instagrams. 

"After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we'd always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other," they explained. "We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we've shared and the wonderful daughter we've raised."

Instagram
Simone Biles and Stacey Ervin Jr.

The most decorated female gymnast in history confirmed she had parted ways with her gymnast boyfriend of three years in an interview with Vogue.

"It's hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it," Biles explained. "But it was for the best."

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Darius Rucker and Beth Leonard

After 20 years of marriage, the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman revealed he and his wife were following in Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's divorce footsteps. 

"Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple," the country singer shared on Instagram in July. "We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other's biggest cheerleaders."

Sharpshooter / SplashNews.com
Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn

The 22-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson and her boyfriend of nearly two years split in early August, a source told E! News, adding that the pair were evaluating the future of their folk music band, The Sunflowers.

An insider explained the couple had "been on and off for awhile."

Prior to the split, they had welcomed cameras into their relationship for the Facebook Watch series, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn. In the finale episode, which aired Aug. 4, Paris said she and Gabriel, 24, were "constantly butting heads." 

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover

Less than one month before their fifth wedding anniversary, the 30 Rock star announced the couple was ending their relationship

"Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce," the comedian told E! News in July. "This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy."

Doug Meszler / Splash News
Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen

Ricci filed for divorce from her producer husband of nearly seven years just before the Fourth of July weekend, citing "irreconcilable differences" and requesting sole legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son, Freddie.

The filing came after Us Weekly reported the Casper star was granted an emergency protective order against her husband, police having to respond to a domestic battery radio call at the actress' home the morning of June 25. Though James was not arrested and it's unclear who made the call, the LAPD PIO confirmed to the outlet that "a report was completed."

TLC
Jay Smith and Ashley Martson

After multiple breakups and reconciliations, the 90 Day Fiancé couple have decided to end their romance "for good," according to Martson.

"I thought I was stronger and more forgiving but I'm not. Sometimes when trust is broken, it just cannot be repaired," the reality star wrote on her Instagram in September. "I wish Jay the best and we are both on the same page with this. No one cheated. No one did anything. I simply couldn't get over the past. I gave my all to this marriage and as I type this I'm heartbroken, this isn't how I envisioned my future."

Martson had previously filed for divorce from her husband of two years in January 2019, though they later reconciled. She then attempted to legally end their marriage in April of that year after claiming Smith had cheated on her. And in October, Martson alleged he had fathered another woman's child. Though they got back together in March 2020, this time it's really over. We think.

Instagram
Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers

After two years together, the romance between the retired professional driver and the Packers quarterback abruptly ended after fans noticed she had unfollowed him on social media and deleted several photos of the NFL star. 

Patrick's rep confirmed the break up to to E! News, simply saying the couple was "no longer together."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Thomas Middleditch and Mollie Gates

A year after their relationship made headlines when Middleditch told Playboy that they decided to open their marriage shortly after exchanging vows in 2016, Gates filed for divorce from the Silicon Valley star.

She reportedly cited irreconcilable differences and listed their date of separation as May 22, and a source detailed to People, "They still care deeply for each other and will move forward as friends."

 

Instagram
Whitney Thore and Chase Severino

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star surprised fans when she called things off with her fiancé of seven months, revealing he got another woman pregnant.

"After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history," the reality star explained on Instagram. "Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October."

Severino also addressed the shocking split on his social media, writing, "I have nothing but love and respect for Whitney and our time together. Thank you for always supporting us. As we now go our separate ways, I ask for privacy for Whitney, myself, and the mother of my child who wishes to remain anonymous."

Instagram
Kayla Itsines and Tobi Pearce

Instead of breaking a sweat, the fitness influencer ended up breaking the news in August that she was ending her engagement to her partner of eight years.

The couple, who share 16-month-old daughter Arna, founded Itsines' popular SWEAT fitness program together. 

"We will always be family, and remain good friends and devoted parents to Arna," Itsines wrote. "We have grown up together in Adelaide, sharing a lifetime of experiences and special memories from moving into our first apartment and starting SWEAT from our lounge room to becoming parents to our beautiful daughter."

Kayla continued, "Our friendship remains strong as we parent Arna together and run SWEAT as business partners. Thank you for your support and kindness during this time."

Instagram
Carly Pearce and Michael Ray

One of country music's most adored couples ended up going their separate ways just eight months after getting married, with Pearce filing for divorce in June. 

"This was a hard decision," a source told People at the time. "It wasn't something she wanted to have to do. This hasn't been a quarantine realization—it was a last resort."

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Tini and Sebastián Yatra

The music power couple decided to break up after almost one year together, with the dynamic duo sharing the news on social media.

"Hi.. we wanted to let you know that [we] have decided to end our relationship," a statement read on their respective Twitter accounts. "We lived beautiful moments but sometimes things don't go as you imagined them."

The message continued, "Today we feel that this is the best decision for both of us and we will always cherish the good memories in our heart. Thank you for giving us so much love, we love you so much."

