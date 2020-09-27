All the Celeb Couples Who Broke Up in Quarantine

Sometimes it's hard to social distance and go the distance.

Since stay-at-home orders were put into effect in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's been a trying time for everyone, including celebrity couples. So often used to being on sets, traveling and spending weeks apart due to work obligations, their connections were put to the test as they spent almost all of the time together, Just like the public, they were navigating this new normal.

While some stars have started new romances since quarantine began—and several sets of divorced pairs actually ended up social distancing together, bringing the term "friendly exes" to an entirely new level—quite a number of couples have announced they were parting ways.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler were among the first to break the news of their split, while Cardi B most recently made headlines when she filed for divorce from Offset.

And they're not alone as almost thirty other romances have come to an end—some after more almost two decades—in the last six months.