Cardi B Reveals She Has Plenty of Dating Options After Offset Split

Cardi B is a newly single woman—and it sounds like she likes it like that.

In mid-September, the rapper took fans by surprise when she filed for divorce from her husband Offset, ending their sometimes tumultuous three years of marriage for good. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Cardi and her legal team said the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, the star went live on her OnlyFans account to set the record straight on her life right now, including the fact that when it comes to the dating department, she's not lacking in options.

"I could date any man I want," she told viewers, according to People. However, there are other things that have the "WAP" performer's attention right now.

"My DMs are flooded. I don't actually want to date nobody," she shared. "I'm so focused on my business that it's crazy."