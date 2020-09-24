James Corden Addresses Rumors About Replacing Ellen DeGeneres

James Corden is speaking out about those Ellen DeGeneres replacement rumors.

After reports surfaced this summer that the late-night host, 42, would be replacing the talk show star, 62, Corden addressed the claims for the first time during the latest episode of The Late Late Show with Alicia Keys.

"Genuinely, I have no idea where that even came from," he admitted. "I think somebody started a rumor somewhere and someone jumped on the thing. There is absolutely no truth in that story at all. Zero. As far as considering it, I think it would be a really crazy thing to take over from someone who I think has done the job so outrageously well for, like, 18 years. It's not true. And I think when the day comes to end this show, [it] will be the day to probably stop hosting a show every day. So, no I wouldn't."