E! People's Choice AwardsKristin CavallariVanessa BryantThe HillsEmmys Best DressedPhotosVideos

Tim McGraw Reveals the Hilarious Reason Why His Daughter Is So "Over" Him and Faith Hill

Tim McGraw’s youngest daughter has been stuck with her parents all summer and is totally over her dad’s jokes and music. Keep scrolling to watch Tim’s hilarious interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

By Mona Thomas Sep 24, 2020 1:26 PMTags
Faith HillTim McGrawTop NewsCelebrities
Related: Does Tim McGraw Feel Outnumbered at Home?

Tim McGraw's daughter is entirely over quarantining with the parents. 

The Grammy award-winning singer stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, Sept. 23. to promote his newest single "I Called Mama" off his latest studio album Here on Earth. He semi-jokingly told the host how he's speaking from the one room he's allowed in in his house. 

"I'm in the one room I'm still allowed in," Tim said looking around. "I've been shuffled from room to room and finally allowed to settle in this room and stay here until I'm called out." Though Tim and his wife of 24 years Faith Hill have three daughters together—Gracie McGraw, Audrey Caroline McGraw, and Maggie Elizabeth McGraw,—only the youngest, 18-year-old Audrey is still staying in the family home in Nashville, Tennessee. 

"We had all of our girls here this summer for about four weeks, we had everybody here. It was a lot of fun. We played games, we cooked dinner, we watched movies, we had a great time," he shared. "Now, all we have is our youngest daughter still here who graduated high school this year. My other two are out in California." 

photos
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Cutest Red Carpet Moments

With her sisters gone, apparently Audrey is "very tired" of her parents. Tim explained that since the teen has graduated and with everything closed, she's been stuck with him and Faith. The family has taken about three road trips together throughout the summer and the proud dad confessed, "She's been on three trips with us, about 16-hour a day drives, listening to my music and listening to dad jokes. She's really over us."

Trending Stories

1

TikTok Stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Share Advice On Cyberbullying

2

Kris Jenner Is Jealous of the New Lady in Corey Gamble's Life

3

Dane Cook On How He Pulled Off Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's Reunion

He even added that Faith has been over him "for at least 20 years" out of their marriage to which Jimmy Kimmel joked, "Sounds like things have really taken a bad turn for you, Tim."

Hang in there, Tim. 

Trending Stories

1

Dane Cook On How He Pulled Off Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's Reunion

2

Kris Jenner Is Jealous of the New Lady in Corey Gamble's Life

3

TikTok Stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Share Advice On Cyberbullying

4

The Truth About Katie Holmes' Dating Life

5

Kris Jenner Tells Kim Kardashian "I'm Going to Rehab!" in Latest Prank