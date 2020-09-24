Watch Meghan Markle's Personalized Message to an America's Got Talent Contestant Named Archie

From one Archie to another! Meghan Markle had a special message for one America's Got Talent contestant during the NBC show's finale on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
On the episode, a video showed the Duchess of Sussex giving a shoutout to contestant and singer Archie Williams.
Meghan started by saying, "Hi Archie. I just wanted to let you know that we've been so moved by your story, and we have been cheering you on every week. And it's not just because we're partial to the name."
She went to say that her message to Archie was similar to words of affirmation that she'll tell her own 16-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The mom said, "So a very special message to you that I will probably be saying all of my life, but on this night it is specifically for you: Archie we are proud of you and we are rooting for you and we can't wait to see what you do. We're in your corner."
AGT's Archie served more than 30 years in prison after he was wrongfully convicted, making his story and success all the more inspiring. He previously revealed on the show, "I couldn't believe it was really happening. I knew I was innocent, I didn't commit a crime, but being a poor Black kid, I didn't have the economic ability to fight the state of Louisiana."
DNA evidence eventually freed him from the crime that involved the rape and stabbing of a 30-year-old white woman.
He has performed "Blackbird" by The Beatles, "Love's In Need of Love Today" by Stevie Wonder and "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" by Elton John, who said he was "moved to tears" by the performance.
Archie celebrated the finale on Instagram by writing, "TONIGHT IS THE NIGHT!!!" adding, "Thank you so much for helping me make it this far. This entire experience has been a dream come true."
Aside from her AGT moment, Meghan made an appearance on ABC's Time 100 special on Tuesday, Sept. 22. She and husband Prince Harry encouraged viewers to vote in the U.S. presidential election. Harry said, "As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity. What we consume, what we are exposed to, and what we engage with online, has a real effect on all of us."
After stepping down as a senior royal, Meghan is speaking out more often about activism and has been "using my voice in a way that I haven't been able to of late," she said in August, adding, "It's good to be home."
Gloria Steinem also revealed that Meghan is doing her part by phone banking and calling voters. "She came home to vote," Gloria told Access Hollywood. "And the first thing we did, and why she came to see me... was we sat at the dining room table here, where I am right now, and cold-called voters. And said, 'Hello, I'm Meg,' and, 'Hello, I'm Gloria,' and, 'Are you going to vote?' And that was her initiative."
