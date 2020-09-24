Watch Meghan Markle's Personalized Message to an America's Got Talent Contestant Named Archie

From one Archie to another! Meghan Markle had a special message for one America's Got Talent contestant during the NBC show's finale on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

On the episode, a video showed the Duchess of Sussex giving a shoutout to contestant and singer Archie Williams.

Meghan started by saying, "Hi Archie. I just wanted to let you know that we've been so moved by your story, and we have been cheering you on every week. And it's not just because we're partial to the name."

She went to say that her message to Archie was similar to words of affirmation that she'll tell her own 16-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The mom said, "So a very special message to you that I will probably be saying all of my life, but on this night it is specifically for you: Archie we are proud of you and we are rooting for you and we can't wait to see what you do. We're in your corner."