Gossip Girl's Jessica Szohr Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Attention Upper East Siders, Jessica Szohr is pregnant!
On Sept. 23, the Gossip Girl star announced she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Brad Richardson. Jessica showed off her growing baby bump in a sweet black and white snapshot shared to Instagram.
"Full of joy!" the 35-year-old actress captioned the moment.
Jessica, who starred on The CW teen drama for four seasons as Vanessa Abrams, was flooded with well wishes from her celebrity pals. "Love you guys!" Zoey Deutch commented, while Erin Foster wrote, "Congrats!!! You'll be the most amazing mom!"
"Holy congrats!!" Ashley Greene also gushed. "I'm so so happy for you." Nina Dobrev wrote, "The bun is out of the oven! Finally! (Well... figuratively, not literally. It's still cookin')"
Jessica first revealed her romance with the professional hockey player in March 2019. However, according to Us Weekly, Jessica and Brad began dating earlier that year. Since then, the star has kept fans up to date on their relationship with plenty of photos.
In a January 2020 tribute to her main man, Jessica wrote, "I am thankful for you today and everyday! I know I tell you that from time to time and it doesn't mean I have to post it & share it... but today I wanted anyone who follows me or is interested in my life to know that this man is a special human with a huge heart :) & I am lucky to have crossed paths with him!"
Prior to finding love with Brad, the actress dated former NFL star Scotty McKnight and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Jessica also shared a brief romance with Gossip Girl co-star Ed Westwick between 2008 and 2010.
