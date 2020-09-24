Why Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber and So Many More Celebs Wear Evolvetogether's Face Masks

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've been wondering what brand those minimalistic face masks celebs have been wearing in paparazzi pics come from, look no further. They're by Evolvetogether, and they give back. These single-use masks rocked by Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber and more donate to charities like ACLU, Covenant House, One Tree Planted and I am a voter, depending on the style you purchase.

Below, shop some of these awesome face masks, or check out the full selection here.