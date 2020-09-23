Hilary Duff Takes Us Inside Her Home, and Yes It's What Dreams Are Made Of

Hilary Duff gets to "Wake Up" in the home of her dreams—and ours!
The Younger star gave fans a tour of her crib for Architectural Digest's Open Door series on Wednesday, Sept. 23. She showed off her chicken coop, indoor slide and even where she gave birth to her daughter, Banks, in October 2018.
The latest addition to her 5,260-square-foot Beverly Hills home is an outdoor quarantine hangout space, with chairs spaced six feet apart for friends to visit. It's near the chicken coop, which Duff called a "fun project for me." She comes out to give her six hens treats every day and chills with them, "because I'm a dork," as she put it.
Her garden is also complete with a treehouse, in ground trampoline, herb garden, pool and waterslide. "I like to say it's for the kids but it's really for me," she joked.
Duff's bedroom sanctuary—"where I hide from my kids and lock the door"—includes a touching gift from her husband, Matthew Koma, whom she married at home in December 2019.
"My husband actually bought me this guitar. Her name is Oreo," Duff said. "I don't know how anyone plays guitar. It's the hardest thing on the planet earth."
Her vanity has a vintage-style Fujifilm camera and a sketch of son Luca, 8, whose dad is her ex-husband Mike Comrie.
Duff revealed her go-to relaxation spot, the bathtub, admitting she takes three soaks a week. "I will even catch up on phone calls and take meetings there, too," she told AD.
It holds significance to the Lizzie McGuire star for another reason as well. She had a home birth and welcomed Banks into the world in that room. "It was very peaceful and a lovely way to meet my baby for the first time," she said.
Not to be outdone, her kids' rooms have plenty of personality. Banks' bathroom is covered in pink tiles, and Luca has an "epic" maroon slide and play net inside his space. They have a play room, too, which has a white neon sign reading, "I love you all the way," which is what Duff and her kids (adorably) say to each other at night.
Luca made a cameo in the video when he came to hide in a Crate and Barrel bookcase in her formal living room. "This is Luca's new favorite hiding space. We play hide and go seek. It's a new favorite game around here," said the 32-year-old star. Reminding us all that she's the fun mom, she called after Luca, saying, "There's donuts in the kitchen."
The space also featured two orange Kelly Wearstler plush retro chairs and a giant crystal on the floor where Banks "really likes to sit and charge up on."
The home tour gave more glimpses into how Duff has been spending her quarantine. For starters, she's getting into gardening and trying to keep her plants alive.
"I recently murdered a cactus that I got myself for my 30th birthday. She was the same age as me and she lasted and then I killed her," Duff admitted. "[I'm] trying really hard to have a green thumb. I just don't."
And she's finding that her bar cart "is a huge important part of the house, especially during quarantine, when I was a second grade teacher." She added, "I did a lot of wine drinking and a lot of cocktail making then." Cheers to that!