Fall Trend Watch: Detailed Denim

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Has it been months since you've worn a pair of jeans? Same. But that's all about to change with one of our favorite trends for fall: detailed denim. Whether that's denim dresses, jackets, skirts or jeans, these finds take basic denim to the next level. They're either distressed, or feature cool embroidery…it's all about the interesting details.
Below, our favorite detailed denim finds for fall at a variety of price points.
Hourglass Belted Denim Mini Dress
This belted denim mini dress is so cute on. You can accessorize it in so many different ways, and thanks to its seaming and tighter bottom, it gives you a feminine hourglass shape.
Levi's Premium Cocoon Bomber Jacket
This aviator-style denim jacket is lined with warm sherpa for an awesome mixed-texture look.
BlankNYC Zip Detail Denim Miniskirt
How adorable is this denim mini skirt? We love its edgy zipper details.
BDG Denim Hooded Bomber Jacket
This hooded bomber jacket has a cropped fit and is a great wardrobe addition for fall.
Rigid Denim A-Line Mini Skirt in Lunar Wash
You'll get so much wear out of this black denim midi skirt with an edgy zipper down the front. It pairs perfectly with fall sweaters.
Free Assembly Essential Slim Jeans with Exposed Button Front
These uber-affordable jeans have eye-catching exposed buttons and a high-rise fit.
Paige Mayslie Denim Utility Jumpsuit
How hot is this army green jumpsuit? It's comfortable and casual while being fashion-forward.
Royce Denim Miniskirt
We love the little zippered pockets on this light-wash mini skirt. Pair it with all of your fall sweaters.
LC Lauren Conrad Feel Good High-Waisted Flare Jeans
Between the exposed buttons and flare legs, these jeans are totally '70s. You can shop them in short, standard and tall lengths.
PacSun Over The Moon Mom Jeans
Check out the adorable moon embroidery on these mom jeans. We love their vintage, celestial feel.
Frame Ultra Crop Denim Jacket
This cropped denim jacket with a frayed hem pairs perfectly with high-waisted bottoms. It hits at the smallest part of your waist for a flattering look.
PacSun Knee Panel High Waisted Jeggings
Check out the unique knee panel on these curve-hugging, high-waisted jeans. Super cute.
