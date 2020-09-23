Cake Boss Star Buddy Valastro's Hand Is Impaled During "Terrible" Bowling Accident

Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro is recovering from a "terrible" bowling accident that left his hand impaled.

The injury happened at his family home in New Jersey on Sunday while they were "spending some quality time" bowling at the alley in their house, his rep told E! News. "There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but turned into a terrible accident."

Valastro shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 23, with a photo of himself in a hospital bed with a cast on his right arm. He wrote, "I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago... What do you think of my new accessory?"

He posted a video on his Instagram story to explain that he's "getting the best care possible."

The pastry master had two surgeries to remove the rod and is now healing at home.

His rep said, "Buddy just got home short while ago, feeling as good as one would expect at this point and ready for recovery."