Zayn Malik Reveals the One Magical Thing He's Excited to Introduce to His Future Kids

Gryffindor or Slytherin? No matter what house his baby is sorted into, Zayn Malik cannot wait to bond with his little one over Harry Potter.

The former One Directioner revealed on Wednesday, Sept. 23, that it's one book he'll pass onto his kids.

While promoting his partnership with Zygna games, Malik said, "I've always enjoyed Harry Potter. I think it was something I'll introduce to my kids and so on and so on. I think it will be one of them that stays in the family for a very long time."

The 27-year-old is expecting his first child with 25-year-old model Gigi Hadid, who is due any day now.

The musician, who even has a Harry Potter tattoo, teamed with Zynga on the launch of Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, which features puzzles and movie voiceovers. He chose Gryffindor as his Hogwarts house.

Malik explained how he was first introduced to the wizarding world, saying, "I think the first time I actually read a Harry Potter book was in school. And at that time, I think I had a very vivid imagination anyway and that kind of just catered to it."