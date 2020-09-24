Kris Jenner Tells Kim Kardashian "I'm Going to Rehab!" in Khloe's Latest Prank

Oh, how the tables have turned.
Before tonight's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it's important to recall last week's episode, in which Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian played the ultimate prank on Kris Jenner.
As she's done before, Khloe transformed into Kris with the help of a glam squad, and she and Scott orchestrated a photoshoot to generate seemingly unflattering photos of the momager. But this time, they went one step further by getting the actual Kris drunk at dinner, making her unable to remember the evening. As a result, they easily convinced Kris that she was so wasted she really did throw up outside of a liquor store and pee by a dumpster.
The prank went perfectly, especially because of Kim Kardashian's recommendation that Khloe get Kris' assistant Matthew to grab the exact outfit she wore to dinner so Khloe could change into it.
Fast forward to tonight's KUWTK. In the above sneak peek clip, Khloe can be seen telling Kris, "We have to think of the end of this prank."
Wait, what?!
"What we could do if we really wanna get her is call her in Paris and say that I made a reservation in Palm Springs..." Kris responds, and then everything becomes clear: Kris knows about the prank, but Kim is still under the impression that Kris believes it's actually her in the photos.
Let the games begin!
Kris does indeed call Kim, telling her, "I had Matthew call around to a couple different, like, rehabs..."
But when Kim doesn't register what her mom is saying, Kris dramatically yells, "I'm telling you that I'm going to rehab, okay?! I have to go to rehab!"
"Kim, I blacked out and climbed into a trash bin!" Kris adds.
Instead of responding, Kim starts frantically texting Khloe things like "You guys mom called me and told me she's checking herself into rehab!" and "I feel bad she's having sleepless nights over this, should we tell her?!?!?!"
"No, we're keeping this going," Khloe replies, sending the confessional room into a fit of laughter.
We're then transported to Paris, where Kim is continuing to freak out, telling Kourtney Kardashian, "Seriously, I can't deal with this."
"It's really stressful!" Kim says. "I, like, literally have anxiety."
She continues in a confessional, "I don't know what to do. Khloe wants to keep this prank going and I just feel so bad because it's now getting mean.
"I don't know how I even got roped into this. This was not my prank," Kim adds. "But if they want to keep it going I'm not going to ruin it for them. But, like, my mom can't go to rehab. We're not gonna let her go to rehab."
The clip ends with Kim telling her sister, "I literally don't have the heart to be in these situations."
Tune in to tonight's KUWTK to see just how far the prank goes!