Kaitlyn Bristowe Could Barely Feel Her Dancing With the Stars Ankle Injury Due to Happiness

Kaitlyn Bristowe had a rough night in week two of Dancing With the Stars, but that didn't stop her from totally killing it on the dance floor.

The entrepreneur and former Bachelorette star suffered an ankle injury before the show and it was unclear if she'd be able to dance or even continue with the competition. About halfway through the show, her partner Artem Chigvintsev announced that she was feeling well enough to perform, and perform she did!

In the last dance of the episode, Kaitlyn and Artem hit the highest score of the night—and the highest single-dance score so far—which tied them with Justina Machado and Sasha Farber at the top of the leaderboard. When E! News chatted with Kaitlyn and Artem after the show, Kaitlyn was too thrilled to even care about her ankle.

"Honestly, it's so hard to tell because I'm so happy," she said. "It does hurt. It's OK right now, but I'm just so glad we got to do the dance. That dance meant so much to me so I'm just over the moon that we got to perform it. I feel really happy right now."