One of 3 Police Officers Involved in Breonna Taylor's Fatal Shooting Charged

Former police detective Brett Hankinson has been indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for his role in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The announcement was made Sept. 23 from Judge Annie O'Connell after a grand jury presented its decision in Louisville, Kent. Other police officers involved in the raid on Taylor's home were not criminally charged by the grand jury. According to NBC News, a warrant will soon be issued for Hankinson's arrest.

The decision comes six months after the 26-year-old EMT was shot and killed by police officers who requested and obtained a no-knock search warrant used to enter her home in connection to a narcotics investigation.

Back in June, Hankinson was served a letter from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Metro Police Department's Chief of Police, Robert J. Schroeder, regarding his termination.

In the letter, Schroeder stated that Hankison "violated" the Standard Operating Procedure "Obedience to Rules and Regulations" when his actions "displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life when you wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor."