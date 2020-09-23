Nikki Bella Gets Candid About Postpartum Sex & Artem Chigvintsev's DWTS Partner

You can always count on Nikki Bella to tell it like it is!

There's truly no such thing as TMI for the Total Bellas star—who recently gave birth to her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child—and she'll speak with candor and humor about everything from postpartum body struggles to her sex life.

On the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki actually discussed both of these topics as part of a conversation with her twin sister Brie Bella that was sparked by a recent Instagram video of hers.

In the "hidden cam" video, Nikki and Artem can be seen dancing, kissing and even getting handsy. Part of the caption read, "Mama getting her groove back... postpartum panties out the door," and as Brie pointed out, many took that as Nikki implying the two were about to have sex.

"You talked about throwing your postpartum panties..." Brie began until Nikki interjected: "Away! Like I'm done!"