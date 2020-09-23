Look Back at All The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Through the Years

In Beverly Hills, diamonds come and go.

Over the years, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has entertained fans with fashion, friendships, fights and lavish lifestyles beyond our wildest dreams.

Who can forget Kyle Richards battling it out with medium Allison DuBois during Camille's Grammer's dramatic season one "Dinner Party From Hell?" Or Brandi Glanville slapping Lisa Vanderpump across the face in Europe? And more recently, Garcelle Beauvais making history as RHOBH's first Black Housewife?

While Bravo fans will be saying goodbye to Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp after season 10 since both just recently announced their departure from the hit Bravo series, we thought we'd look back at all the stars who've held a diamond over the years (not forgetting you, Carlton Gebbia!).

Scroll through the photo gallery below to relive every Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star over the years, from O.G. Adrienne Maloof to current reigning style stars Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley.