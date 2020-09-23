EMMYS 2020

The Complete List of Winners
Emmy AwardsE! People's Choice AwardsZendaya Makes HistorySchitt's Creek SweepEmmys Best DressedMaisie WilliamsPhotosVideos

Here's Everything Coming to (and Leaving) Netflix in October 2020

From Schitt's Creek to The Haunting of Bly Manor, there are a lot of shows coming to Netflix in October. Scroll on for a full list of what's coming and going next month.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 23, 2020 5:17 PMTags
MoviesTVCelebritiesNetflix
Related: Popular '90s Black Sitcoms Coming to Netflix

September is almost over, which can only mean one thing: It's almost time for Halloween! And while the celebrations may be different this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean fans can't still cuddle up on the couch to watch a spooktacular show.

Luckily, Netflix is here to help viewers do just that. On Sept. 23, the streaming service released its list of the series and films coming to the platform next month. Let's just say, there are a number of thrilling options.

If fans liked The Haunting of Hill House, for instance, then they might want to check out its creator's next project The Haunting of Bly Manor, which drops Oct. 9. Or, if they couldn't get enough of Unsolved Mysteries, they may want to see its second season, which hits Netflix Oct. 19.

Want something the whole family can enjoy? Subscribers may want to consider the star-studded Hubie Halloween, which features Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Kenan Thompson, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph and is set to be released Oct. 7.

photos
Celebrities Who Dressed Up as Other Celebrities for Halloween

Not really in the Halloween spirit? No worries. There are still a number of options. If fans still haven't seen the final, multi-Emmy-winning season of Schitt's Creek, or if they just want to watch it again, they can catch it on Netflix starting Oct. 7. There are also a number of classic films hitting the platform next month, including Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner's Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Brad Pitt's Moneyball and Julia Stiles and Luke Mably's The Prince & Me.

But saying hello to some new content also means saying goodbye to a few favorites. For instance Parks & Recreation is leaving the platform Sept. 30. Magic Mike, Just Friends and several other films are also bidding adieu by the end of October. 

For a complete list of what's coming and going, check out the list below.

Trending Stories

1

Kris Jenner Is Jealous of the New Lady in Corey Gamble's Life

2

Mariah Carey Says Derek Jeter Was "Catalyst" in Tommy Mottola Divorce

3

Jason Priestley Gives an Update on Shannen Doherty's Cancer Battle

Eike Schroter/Netflix

COMING TO NETFLIX

Series

Oct. 1
Bom Dia, Verônica

Oct. 2
Emily in Paris
Song Exploder

Oct. 7
To the Lake

Oct. 9
Deaf U
The Haunting of Bly Manor

Oct. 15
Social Distance

Oct. 16
Alguien Tiene Que Morir
Dream Home Makeover
Grand Army
La Révolution 

Oct. 21
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 

Oct. 23
Barbarians
Move
The Queen's Gambit

Oct. 30
Suburra: Season 3
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4

Netflix

Film

Oct. 2
The Binding
Vampires Vs. The Bronx 

Oct. 7
Hubie Halloween

Oct. 9
The Forty-Year-Old Version 

Oct. 15
A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting

Oct. 16
The Trial of the Chicago 7 

Oct. 21
Rebecca

Oct. 22
Cadaver

Oct. 23
Over the Moon

Oct. 28
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
Holidate

Oct. 30
His House
The Day of the Lord

Docs

Oct. 2
Dick Johnson Is Dead

Oct. 4
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Oct. 14
Blackpink: Light Up the Sky

Oct. 19
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2

Netflix

Kids and Family

Oct. 1
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3
The Worst Witch: Season 4

Oct. 2
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween

Oct. 6
StarBeam: Halloween Hero

Oct. 9
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio
Super Monsters: Dia De Los Monsters

Oct. 12
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 

Oct. 13
Octonauts & The Great Barrier Reef

Oct. 16
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 

Oct. 20
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: The Frizz Connection

Anime

Oct. 27
Blood of Zeus

Comedy

Oct. 13
The Cabin With Bert Kreischer

Oct. 27
Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine

Pop TV

And More

Oct. 1
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Basic '47
Cape Fear
Code Lyko: Seasons 1- 4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
Houses of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for Wilderpeople
I'm Leaving Now
The Longest Yard
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
The Outpost
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
Pasal Kau/All Because of You
Playing With Fire
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Poseidon (2006)
The Prince & Me
Stranger Than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1

Oct. 2
Ahí te Encargo
Òlòtūré
Serious Men 

Oct. 4
Colombiana

Oct. 6
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
Walk Away from Love 

Oct. 7
Schitt's Creek: Season 6

Oct. 9
Ginny Weds Sunny

Oct. 14
Moneyball
Alice Junior

Oct. 15
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona

Oct. 16
In a Valley of Violence
Unfriended

Oct. 18
Paranorman

Oct. 20
Carol 

Oct. 22
Bending the Arc
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes

Oct. 23
Perdida

Oct. 27
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada 

Oct. 28
Metallica Through The Never
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb 

Oct. 30
Bronx

Oct. 31
The 12th Man

Coming Soon
Arashi's Diary: Voyage Episode 13 &14
Brave Blue World
Start-Up

NBC

LEAVING NETFLIX

Sept. 30
Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7 

Oct. 1
Emelie
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sleeping with Other People 

Oct. 2
Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare

Oct. 6
The Water Diviner

Oct. 7
The Last Airbender

Oct. 17
The Green Hornet

Oct. 19
Paper Year

Oct. 22
While We're Young

Oct. 26
Battle: Los Angeles

Oct. 30
Kristy

Oct. 31
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun with Dick & Jane
The Girl with All the Gifts 
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence of the Lambs
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura

Trending Stories

1

Kris Jenner Is Jealous of the New Lady in Corey Gamble's Life

2

Mariah Carey Says Derek Jeter Was "Catalyst" in Tommy Mottola Divorce

3

Jason Priestley Gives an Update on Shannen Doherty's Cancer Battle

4

Every Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Through the Years

5

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Debuts Blue Hair in Selfie