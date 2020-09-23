2020 CMT Music Awards Nominations: See the Complete List

Award season is in full swing!
On Wednesday, Sept. 23, the nominees for the 2020 CMT Music Awards were announced on Instagram Reels, a first for a major award show. Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett lead the nominees with three nods each. While Blanco Brown, Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion and The Chicks also received nominations in multiple categories.
As fans may know, this is the The Chicks' first CMT Awards nomination since 2007. The award show is also putting a spotlight on several artists for the very first time. Blanco, Caylee Hammack, Gabby, Ingrid Andress, Riley Green, Travis Denning, The Highwomen and Tanya Tucker all received their first-ever CMT Awards nominations, as did Halsey, Marshmello and Gwen Stefani.
With the award show set to take place on Oct. 21, take a look at the nominees below!
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde - "One Night Standards"
Blanco Brown - "The Git Up"
Carrie Underwood - "Drinking Alone"
Dan + Shay - "I Should Probably Go To Bed"
Keith Urban - "Polaroid"
Kelsea Ballerini - "homecoming queen?"
Little Big Town - "Sugar Coat"
Luke Combs - "Beer Never Broke My Heart"
Miranda Lambert - "Bluebird"
Old Dominion - "Some People Do"
Sam Hunt - "Hard To Forget"
Tanya Tucker - "Bring My Flowers Now"
The Chicks -"Gaslighter"
Thomas Rhett - "Remember You Young"
FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde - "One Night Standards"
Carrie Underwood - "Drinking Alone"
Gabby Barrett - "I Hope"
Kelsea Ballerini - "homecoming queen?"
Maren Morris - "The Bones"
Miranda Lambert - "Bluebird"
MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean - "Got What I Got"
Luke Bryan - "One Margarita"
Luke Combs - "Even Though I'm Leaving"
Morgan Wallen - "Chasin' You (Dream Video)"
Sam Hunt - "Hard To Forget"
Thomas Rhett - "Remember You Young"
GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Lady A - "Champagne Night"
Little Big Town - "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"
Midland - "Cheatin' Songs (Live From the Palomino)"
Old Dominion - "One Man Band"
The Chicks - "Gaslighter"
The Highwomen - "Crowded Table"
DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne - "All Night (Studio Performance)"
Dan + Shay - "I Should Probably Go To Bed"
Florida Georgia Line - "Blessings"
LOCASH - "One Big Country Song"
Maddie & Tae - "Die From A Broken Heart"
BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Blanco Brown - "The Git Up"
Caylee Hammack - "Family Tree"
Gabby Barrett - "I Hope"
Ingrid Andress - "More Hearts Than Mine"
Riley Green - "I Wish Grandpas Never Died"
Travis Denning - "After a Few"
COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani - "Nobody But You"
Carly Pearce and Lee Brice - "I Hope You're Happy Now"
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber - "10,000 Hours"
Kane Brown featuring Nelly - "Cool Again"
Marshmello and Kane Brown - "One Thing Right"
Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi - "Beer Can't Fix"
CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde - "One Night Standards"
From CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs - "Brand New Man"
From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young - "Drowning"
From CMT Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini - "Graveyard"
From CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt - "Fancy"
From CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton - "Tell Me When It's Over"
The 2020 CMT Music Awards air Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.