2020 CMT Music Awards Nominations: See the Complete List

Award season is in full swing!

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, the nominees for the 2020 CMT Music Awards were announced on Instagram Reels, a first for a major award show. Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett lead the nominees with three nods each. While Blanco Brown, Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion and The Chicks also received nominations in multiple categories.

As fans may know, this is the The Chicks' first CMT Awards nomination since 2007. The award show is also putting a spotlight on several artists for the very first time. Blanco, Caylee Hammack, Gabby, Ingrid Andress, Riley Green, Travis Denning, The Highwomen and Tanya Tucker all received their first-ever CMT Awards nominations, as did Halsey, Marshmello and Gwen Stefani.

With the award show set to take place on Oct. 21, take a look at the nominees below!