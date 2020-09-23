The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Spooky New Trailer Isn’t Going to Help Your Fear of Ghosts

If you asked us to move to the English countryside to look after two intensely creepy children inside a massive home crawling with angry spirits, we'd… laugh and move on with the day. But Dani Clayton, the character at the center of The Haunting of Bly Manor, can't just smile and shrug off her reality.

Netflix released the official trailer for Bly Manor on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and let's just say it's probably a good idea to sleep with the lights on after watching.

Following her run as Nell Crain in 2018's The Haunting at Hill House, You alum Victoria Pedretti steps into the role of Dani, a newly-hired governess responsible for taking care of two orphaned children (Amelie Bea Smith and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) following the death of their au pair (Henry Thomas).

Set in the 1980s, the second installment in Mike Flanagan's anthology series is based on The Turn of the Screw, the 1989 novella by Henry James in which, yes, a newly-arrived governess quickly begins to uncover dark secrets at Bly Manor.