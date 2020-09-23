Hallmark's 2020 Christmas Movie Slate Is Finally Here and It's More Diverse Than Ever

Related : Candace Cameron Bure Praises Hallmark for Supporting Women

It's the most wonderful time of the year.

Put down those PSLs and forget about carving those pumpkins because Hallmark Channel just released the full line-up of movies for 2020's Countdown to Christmas, which officially begins on Oct. 24. So who needs Halloween when you can have the holiday season that early?!

Of course, the Queen of Christmas Candace Cameron Bure is back in action, starring in her ninth film for the network, while Lacey Chabert is working double, leading two movies, and Danica McKellar is returning for her sixth holiday outing.

And while we're excited for those perennial favorites' latest projects, what we're most thrilled with is that the new 40-movie slate is Hallmark's most diverse and inclusive ever, including the network's first lead gay couple trying to adopt a child in The Christmas House, starring Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett, and Holly Robinson Peete and Rukiya Bernard finally take the lead in the fourth release in the Christmas in Evergreen franchise.

Plus, Hallmark is once again celebrating Hanukkah and has several movies featuring interracial main couples, a first for their successful programming event. Talk about the cheer we definitely need this year.