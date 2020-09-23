Dancing With the Stars 2020 Sends Its First Celeb Home

Dancing With the Stars has said farewell to its first star.
In the second week of season 29, after a second round of dances and a whole show's worth of voting, new host Tyra Banks announced the first elimination of the season. We'd like to say we were shocked, but it all played out pretty much exactly as we thought it would.
The rule remains that the judges get to decide which of the bottom two dancers will be sent home, and tonight, their choice was between Charles Oakley and Carole Baskin. Carole improved a fair amount this week, and while she and Charles ended up with the same total scores, it was the improvement that Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough chose to reward, sending Charles home.
Elsewhere, Justina Machado and Kaitlyn Bristowe danced their way to the very top of the leaderboard, despite an ankle injury that nearly took Kaitlyn out of the game.
Chrishell Stause improved on her low premiere score while Skai Jackson slid to the middle of the pack after getting a significantly lower score than she got on her debut dance. Scroll down to see how everybody else did!
Dancing With the Stars airs next Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.