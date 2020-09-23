Real Housewives' Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal Take a Major Step Toward Marriage

Kelly Dodd is getting (house)wifed up.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star announced that she and fiancé Rick Leventhal obtained their marriage license ahead of their wedding. On Tuesday, Sept. 22, Kelly and Rick documented their trip to the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., where couples can tie the knot while courthouses remain closed due to the pandemic.

"License in hand!" the Fox News correspondent captioned an Instagram selfie with his bride-to-be, who sported a hot pink mask with "Foot in Mouth" written across it. "Thank you my love for making me so happy... Here we come."

Kelly shared her own post, writing, "We got our marriage license today!!! I'm so excited to marry my ride or die."

So when is Kelly and Rick's special day? Bravo fans can mark their calendars for Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. A source tells E! News the reality TV star will wed the man of her dreams at a vineyard in Napa Valley.