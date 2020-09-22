Even Stevens' Christy Carlson Romano Impersonates Shia LaBeouf in Video You Have to See to Believe

Christy Carlson Romano is smashing any beef with Shia LaBeouf with…literal beef.
The actress impersonated her Even Stevens co-star in a new episode of her comedy cooking series, Celebrity Kitchen, out on YouTube on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
For the 12-minute video, she dressed as LaBeouf with a goatee and blue hoodie worn under a red hibiscus Hawaiian print shirt. She decided to make "Côte de Shia LaBeouf" as a take on the French rib steak dish, côte de boeuf, while poking fun at LaBeouf's method acting.
She joked that when LaBeouf was cast in Peanut Butter Falcon, "I really wanted to immerse myself in the character," adding, "I was so excited that I went to a plastic surgeon and a confectionary chef, and I had my entire body turned into an actual, living, breathing peanut butter falcon."
Romano also recounted a prank they pulled while filming Even Stevens, which aired on Disney Channel from 2000 to 2003. "Shia LaBeouf is actually really sensitive," she said in character. "Real sensitive. This one time I was on set of Even Stevens and my co-star thought it would be funny to put a fart machine under my chair. You know what I did? I went ahead and I TP'd her dressing room. That's right. You don't mess with the Beouf."
Romano told E! News that it was all in good fun and not meant to cause a rift between them.
She said, "I've been wanting to have Shia on my show but, of course, he's a very busy guy. I have nothing but love for him, so this is a lot of fun to be able to do in his absence!" She added, "I pulled aspects of this silly impression from the years of working with him, seeing him grow up and then watching those same mannerisms WIN over the hearts of the world. He's a charming guy!"
The Kim Possible actress said, "I would hope that Shia would see this as lighthearted and fun. We make sure, as a creative team, that when I do these impressions that they aren't malicious in any way."
In the video, Romano rapped as LaBeouf, saying, "Just when you think you couldn't get enough, I'm up in this kitchen and cooking cote de boeuf. Yo, Machine Gun Kelly might think that he got me, but I was the first one to have Jennifer's Body."
She again shouted out LaBeouf's ex Megan Fox—who's now dating Machine Gun Kelly—while placing raw beef in the pan to cook, saying, "Now it's hot, hot like Megan Fox, man."
Though the Honey Boy actor divorced Mia Goth in 2018, they sparked romance rumors in March when they reunited in Pasadena.
As for some other silly one-liners from Celebrity Kitchen? She took a bite from the semi-raw meat and said, "I like my meat bloody, because I'm an actual cannibal." When smashing several cloves of garlic, she said, "This is a person's face that I don't like." And, after putting sea salt on the ribs, she joked, "That's sexy."
The mother of two has recently done impressions of Gwyneth Paltrow, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga on the show.
Back in June, the Even Stevens cast reunited on Zoom for the show's 20th anniversary. While LaBeouf didn't show, Romano was joined by Nick Spano, AJ Trauth, Tom Virtue and more stars.
Romano told Us Weekly in 2018 that she doesn't keep in touch with LaBeouf. "But he's really hard to track down. I think like sometimes he'll emerge from his artistic state and want to connect with people from his past," she said.
We'll have to see how LaBeouf responds to her joke. She teased to E! News on Tuesday, "[Shia is] the kind of guy that's an eye for an eye so who knows how he's going to respond to this…hopefully it will make him laugh. We need more of that during these crazy times."
Watch her beef-smashing video above.