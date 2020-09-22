Christina Anstead's Estranged Husband Ant Sends Birthday Love to Her Daughter

Christina Anstead is continuing to surround her kids with love.

Just days after announcing her separation from husband Ant Anstead, the Flip or Flop star threw a special birthday party for her eldest daughter Taylor.

"Happy 10th Birthday to my sweet, smart, beautiful girl," Christina shared through Instagram on Sept. 22. "Taylor you light up my life and challenge me in all the best ways. Not a day goes by where you don't tell me how much you love me and hug me tight. I [pray emoji] we always have this tight bond. I LOVE being your mama."

The HGTV star continued, "You are so fun to be around and I love how you always keep me on my toes. 10 years with you has been everything to me. I love you!"

While Taylor was supposed to go to Paris with Tarek El Moussa's mom and stepdad, the coronavirus and other "circumstances" prevented the trip from happening. Instead, Christina brought Paris to her house with a party planned by Sabrina Maldonado and Golden Narrow Events and Design.