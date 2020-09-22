How Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker Still Find Alone Time With 3 Kids & Busy Lives

Jessie James Decker is taking the title "working mom" to the next level.

The multihyphenate is not only expanding her "Kittenish" clothing line and preparing to release new music, but she's also the author of a new cookbook, Just Feed Me: Simply Delicious Recipes from My Heart to Your Plate.

All of this, combined with raising three kids alongside husband Eric Decker, has been "crazy," Jessie explained on Tuesday, Sept. 22's Daily Pop. "But we're adjusting!"

Jessie added that she and Eric, who said "I do" in 2013, are making sure these adjustments include alone time together, too.

"We're getting creative but, you know, it is tough; it's challenging," Jessie told E! co-host Carissa Culiner. "Our kids are back in school. They go to an independent, like a private school, so they chose to let the kids go back but following lots of rules. But we take advantage of those handful of hours during the day."