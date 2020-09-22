VanderBump Rules: A Closer Look at Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent & Stassi Schroeder's Pregnancies

Look at all these VanderBumps.
On Monday, Sept. 21, Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor revealed that they're pregnant with their first child.
"Mom & Dad," the Kentucky-born Bravo personality shared on Instagram. "The love of our lives is coming soon."
Husband Jax also took to social media to share their pregnancy news, writing, "Sooooo,........I am gonna be Dad."
This baby news comes a little over a year after the two got married at a Kentucky Castle. Not to mention, they aren't the only stars from the show that are expecting.
At the beginning of Sept. 2020, Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett revealed they're pregnant with their first child together. A few weeks later, in an unconventional gender reveal party, the twosome learned they're having a daughter.
Former cast member Stassi Schroeder is also expecting a baby girl with fiancé Beau Clark.
In June, Stassi and Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules after former co-star Faith Stowers accused them of reporting her to law enforcement over a false robbery claim.
Later that month, the former reality stars issued the following statement via their crisis manager: "Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished. Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward."
Despite the drama, all three stars have bundles of joy to look forward to.
Scroll through the images below for their pregnancy journeys.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)