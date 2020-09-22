EMMYS 2020

The Complete List of Winners
Emmy AwardsE! People's Choice AwardsZendaya Makes HistorySchitt's Creek SweepEmmys Best DressedMaisie WilliamsPhotosVideos

See Morgan Stewart's Stunning Pregnancy Pics

By Allison Crist Sep 22, 2020 6:04 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesEngagementsCouplesShowsCelebritiesMorgan StewartDaily PopNightly Pop
Related: Morgan Stewart Expecting First Child With Jordan McGraw

A mom in the making.

As E! readers are surely aware, Morgan Stewart and her fiancé Jordan McGraw are expecting their first child together! 

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop host has been documenting her pregnancy on social media ever since she made the announcement in August, and we can't get enough of all the adorable baby bump pics. 

The couple already revealed they're having a girl—prompting Morgan to joke, "She may not be great at math but at least we know she'll be well dressed,"—and exclusively told E! News, "We are so excited about our baby girl! We can't WAIT to meet her."

Morgan also opened up about her pregnancy on Daily Pop, saying, "First of all, I'm so happy that we can now say that out loud and it's no longer a secret. Because the secret-keeping for that long, for me, has been one of the hardest things I've ever had to go through."

photos
Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw's Cutest Pics

Now that the secret's out, Morgan has made sure to keep her Instagram followers up to date on all things baby, including her growing bump.

Take a look at all of Morgan Stewart's pregnancy pics by scrolling through the below gallery!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kim Zolciak Brought How Much Wine on Don't Be Tardy Road Trip?!

2

2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominations: The Complete List

3

Vanessa Bryant Fires Back at Her Mom's "Hurtful" Interview Claims

Instagram
It's a Girl!

Morgan and fiancé Jordan McGraw announced in August 2020 that they are expecting their first child together and it's a girl!

Instagram
Bikini Baby-Bumpin'

Morgan shared her very first bare bump bikini pic on Instagram over Labor Day weekend, writing, "Can we get this emoji a bikini please."

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Morgan holds her growing belly in a chic outfit.

Instagram
Swimsuit Selfie

The Daily Pop host looks gorgeous while snapping a selfie.

Instagram
Stretchy Pants Forever

"I'm so fucking happy i make sweatpants," the designer captioned this comfy-cute snapshot.

Instagram
Emmys Ready

"Bought this dress the day before i found out i was pregnant so thank god for that," Morgan shared while rocking this stunning periwinkle look on Emmys Sunday.

Instagram
Double the Fun

"Two hours of glam calls for two posts," the Nightly Pop host added while cradling her baby bump.

read
Pregnant Morgan Stewart's Take on Morning Sickness Is the Funniest Thing You'll See Today

Talk about pregnancy glow!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kim Zolciak Brought How Much Wine on Don't Be Tardy Road Trip?!

2

2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominations: The Complete List

3

Vanessa Bryant Fires Back at Her Mom's "Hurtful" Interview Claims

4

Cassie Randolph Speaks After Colton Underwood Restraining Order

5

Jason Priestley Gives an Update on Shannen Doherty's Cancer Battle