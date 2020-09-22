Iskra Lawrence Shares Her SHEIN Curve Fall Collection Must Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
SHEIN's fall 2020 curve collection is fashion-forward as ever, and curve model Iskra Lawrence has her favorites from the line to share exclusively with E! The new mother has tried out these pieces herself to report back on both their fit and style. The collection was safely shot on Lawrence at her home, and she decided to not have the final images retouched—we're all about that body positivity.
Below, hear about Lawrence's favorite SHEIN curve new arrivals!
Plus Solid Button Front Longline Blouse
"You NEED a classic white oversized shirt in your wardrobe! Sometimes it's hard to get one that fits but this one was just bang on! It is a little more risqué length-wise, but I loved pairing it with a little sweater over top."
Plus Ruched Front Shirred Back Lantern Sleeve Swiss Dot Top
"This one gives me real gypsy, butterfly vibes and I love it! I've never worn a headscarf before but I love the way it was styled with the cute off-the-shoulder crop with oversized sleeves. This little crop is a perfect transition piece to get us from summer to fall! I was really feeling this whole vibe—I felt like a different woman! It's so playful and flirty but there's still an air of confidence around it. I also love the butterfly necklaces!"
Plus Allover Print Lantern Sleeve Tie Hem Two Tone Wrap Top & Zipper Pocket PU Leather Skirt
"Not gonna lie, I'm a little biased about this spotty wrap-around top because it's a great breastfeeding and pumping top. I love a spot and I've gotten more and more into them this season. This one just goes with everything—so versatile! You're doing SOMETHING without doing TOO MUCH. You can wear it with a plain trouser or no trouser for Zoom calls! Haha I loved pairing it with a really cute faux-leather skirt. The fit of this skirt is really, really nice and the zip pocket detail just gives it that little extra 'something.' A faux-leather skirt can be really hard to fit on curves but I was really impressed with the overall fit and the length (my bum wasnt hangin' out!)."
Plus Asymmetrical Neck Buckle Belted Jumpsuit
"This burnt, rusty-red one-piece jumpsuit is insane! As soon as I put it on I thought, OK, this is probably the key piece of the whole collection. It was a beautiful fit and it had a really nice belt to cinch in the waist to emphasize the curves. Of course, I LOVE that it has pockets. I haven't seen something this affordable yet so high-fashion and well-made in a long time. I love a little shoulder out and this jumpsuit has the perfect shoulder pop detail that takes it to the next level. This piece is so strong and could be dressed down with a flat sandal or dressed up and would look GREAT on your Instagram photos!"
Plus Flap Detail Houndstooth Tweed Blazer & Plus Houndstooth Tweed Skirt
"This one literally gives me Clueless vibes and I LOVE it. I was so pleased to feel the amazing quality, especially considering how affordable the look is. We paired it with a beautiful silky blouse underneath. The colors of this suit are adorable: very cutesy but also very powerful. The skirt is a really flattering length—above the knee, but not too short, and I feel really comfortable in it. Also, I love to mix and match: The jacket would go really well over a nice white shirt or white T."
Plus Solid Single Button Blazer & Skirt Set
"This blue two-piece is super cute! A bit risqué for the office, but if you layered it and put a bodysuit underneath, it could be a really cute work outfit. All eyes would be on you in that soft sky blue color (my FAVE!). It's such a nice set but you can also wear the pieces separately so you could dress the jacket down with a pair of jeans! Really love this look!"
Plus Button Front Wrap Hem Floral Dress
"I absolutely love this romantic floral dress! The tulip cut of the skirt is really beautiful and I love the neckline that shows a bit of cleavage but not too much. It's pretty and delicate but it also has a sexy feel. It's perfect for so many occasions from a cute brunch to an evening date night! The detailed pink is a beautiful pastel color that is SO me! The fit is fantastic—no alterations needed! It hugged around the waist and curves really nicely."
