National Voter Registration Day: Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift and More Stars Encourage Fans to Vote

Hailey Bieber: "Hi! Today is National Voter Registration Day! This years election to me is the most important of my lifetime, and I hope you feel the same. So PLEASE register, or check your registration and make a plan to VOTE!"

Faith Hill: "Happy Voter Registration Day! If you are registered to vote, make sure your friends are registered as well. If you are not registered to vote, now is the time to do it! Swipe up in my story to find an easy step-by-step guide to register. Have you all made your voting plan? Voting in person or voting by mail, make sure you know the deadlines in your state and don't forget that early voting is available as an option too. Hope you all have a great day!"

Kate Hudson: "Gonna make sure this firecracker of a young lady has her rights protected. Mama cub is out! It's National Voter Registration Day. VOTE #nationalvoterregistrationday #vote."

Jenna Ushkowitz: "#MyFirstTime was when I was 18! I remember going into my school gym with my mother and father (which was our polling place) and being excited & nervous to vote. Growing up being taught about women's suffrage and knowing women had to fight hard to get the right to vote, I think I felt compelled to vote in their honor. I understood the importance of my voice and I was taught that every vote counted. The election was George W. Bush and John Kerry. I was excited to be able to exercise my right for the first time and even better, an election year was the year I turned 18! I was nervous because I didn't know what I was doing and I didn't want to mess up. It seemed such a daunting task with some unfamiliar names that I was supposed to vote for. (I was then told I didn't have to vote for a candidate if it was unfamiliar or I didn't know.) Is this your first time voting? Are you registered to vote? If you haven't, go to LetsRegisterNow.com to do it in two minutes. Then tag me in your #myfirsttime post so I can hear your story. #nationalvoterregistrationday"