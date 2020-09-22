Emmys 2020: Hugh Jackman's Hazmat Suit Man Reveals What It Was Really Like Behind the Scenes

An Emmys night to remember.

That's certainly how award show producer Phil Rosenberg felt after wrapping the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. For an exclusive chat with E! News, the up-and-coming industry professional opened up about what it took to pull off the virtual 2020 Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Rosenberg, who was credited as a Producer during Sunday night's Emmys, wore many hats while working for Done+Dusted (as E! readers may know, Done+Dusted was the production company that pulled all of this off, alongside Reginald Hudlin and host Jimmy Kimmel, in a global pandemic).

As he detailed to us, Rosenberg helped with producing the comedy nominations package and other aspects of the show.

"I've worked with this team a bunch before," Rosenberg exclusively shared with E!. "When they asked me to work the Emmys, it was, obviously, a dream come true."

His other job at the Emmys? One of those hazmat suit people waiting outside or inside celebrities' homes.