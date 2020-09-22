Jason Priestley Gives an Update on Shannen Doherty's Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Jason Priestley is giving fans an update on Shannen Doherty's health.

The 51-year-old actor shared how his Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star is doing during the Sept. 22 episode of Australia's Network 10.

"I reach out to Shannen every few months, just to check in on her and say hi," Priestley said. "Shannen's a real tough girl, and Shannen's a fighter and she's always been a fighter. And I know that she will continue to fight as hard as she can. Last time I heard from her, she was in pretty good spirits."

Back in February, Doherty revealed her battle with stage four cancer. At the time, the 49-year-old actress shared in an interview with ABC News that she'd been privately fighting it for a year.

"I don't think that I've processed it," Doherty told Amy Robach. "It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I've definitely had days where I say, 'Why me?' And then I go, 'Well why not me? Who else, you know? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do. I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how am I going to tell my mom, my husband [Kurt Iswarienko]."