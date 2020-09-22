Lauren Conrad Reveals Why She Distanced Herself From The Hills Cast

After years apart, Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port have finally come face to face. Well, kind of.

While they met on MTV's hit series as interns at Teen Vogue nearly 15 years ago, Conrad has not remained close with her former castmates since she left the show in 2009 and did not appear in the series' revival in 2019. And, while they couldn't come physically together because of the coronavirus pandemic, they did finally catch up virtually for Port's podcast, Dear Media's With Whit. Spoiler alert: they were quite honest with each other.

As Port told Conrad, "I would say the question that I get asked the most of all time is are you still friends with Lauren?"

"That's what people really want to know," she continued. "That's how people really got to know us was together in the Teen Vogue closet and people always want to know the behind the scenes and, like, if there was any drama."

Her answer proved, no matter their distance, Port will always have Conrad's back. "My answer to them is always, you know, it's friends that you went to college with," she told her co-star. "Good friends that you had really special experiences with, that you always have love for, but that you don't always keep in touch with."