Pizza and Red Wine Is Janel Parrish's Idea of Self-Care and We've Never Been More Inspired

We've got a secret and we have no plans to keep it: Janel Parrish is seriously inspiring us right now.

The Pretty Little Liars star opened up about her self-care routine as part of E! News' Wellness Wednesday series and Parrish's positive outlook and daily practices are just the mid-week boost we need.

The 31-year-old star, whose film Mighty Oak is currently streaming on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime Video, detailed everything from her morning routine to her favorite way to break a sweat and her relatable AF go-to indulgences.

Read on to get details on Parrish's entire wellness routine...

Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:

"Today's gonna be a good day." Because your day begins with what you tell yourself. If you start the day by believing it's going to be a good day, you put yourself in that mindset. If you start the day in a negative place, you're setting yourself up for failure.