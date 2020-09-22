Bindi Irwin Reveals the Sex of Her First Baby With Chandler Powell

It's a girl!

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell have announced they're expecting a baby girl in 2021. The 22-year-old daughter of the late Steve Irwin shared the news with her social media followers on Tuesday, Sept. 22. "Baby girl, you are our world," Bindi wrote on Instagram. "Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can't wait for her arrival next year."

Alongside the announcement, Bindi posted a sweet photo that showed her hugging a giant tortoise and Chandler holding a sonogram. The father-to-be also shared the baby news on his Instagram page on Tuesday. "Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world," the 23-year-old wrote. "I'm so excited to meet our daughter when she's born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be."

Bindi and Chandler, who tied the knot in March, announced their pregnancy news over the summer.