Kelly Clarkson Says She "Didn't See" Divorce Coming on Talk Show Premiere

A lot has happened since "Since U Been Gone" singer Kelly Clarkson has, well, been gone from her talk show.
It's been six months since she last appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and on Monday's season two premiere, she opened up about her "dumpster fire" of a year.
She told her virtual audience, "2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life. Definitely didn't see anything coming that came."
The American Idol winner filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June, leaving their inner circle "shocked."
She told her guests, "What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids." The Voice judge continued, "And divorce is never easy. And we're both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."
Clarkson admitted she's "usually very open" about her personal life, but in this case, she "probably won't go too far into it because, you know, I'm a mama bear and my kids come first."
She said she's been asked often if she's doing okay following the split, and explained she's using songwriting as a coping tool, which she's used since she was a kid. "My mom told me to start writing and that's actually how I get my feelings out," the 38-year-old said.
She added, "So I probably won't speak about it too much, but you definitely will hear it musically probably, that's how I became a songwriter. Music has always been my outlet to help me get through difficult times and this year, I've been listening to a lot of music and I've also been writing a lot of music as well."
Perhaps she'll soon share some of her new music with fans.
Back in June, the pair decided to separate after nearly seven years of marriage. They were introduced through Blackstock's father, who was Clarkson's former manager.
The couple welcomed daughter River Rose Blackstock in 2014 and son Remington Alexander Blackstock in 2016. Clarkson also became a stepmom to his children with Melissa Ashworth, named Seth and Savannah.
The "Breakaway" singer got candid about the breakup with Sunday Today host Willie Geist earlier this month. She told him, "Personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months," adding, "it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved."
Her comments on The Kelly Clarkson Show reiterate her stance on privacy surrounding her kids' lives. She told the Los Angeles Times this month, "I'm not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there's kids involved." You tell them, Mama Bear!
Her show airs weekdays on NBC.