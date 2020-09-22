Kelly Clarkson Says She "Didn't See" Divorce Coming on Talk Show Premiere

A lot has happened since "Since U Been Gone" singer Kelly Clarkson has, well, been gone from her talk show.

It's been six months since she last appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and on Monday's season two premiere, she opened up about her "dumpster fire" of a year.

She told her virtual audience, "2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life. Definitely didn't see anything coming that came."

The American Idol winner filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June, leaving their inner circle "shocked."

She told her guests, "What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids." The Voice judge continued, "And divorce is never easy. And we're both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."